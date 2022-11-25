StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

