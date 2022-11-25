StockNews.com Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Buy

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Luxfer has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.