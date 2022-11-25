StockNews.com Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Buy

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Luxfer has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

