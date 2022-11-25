StockNews.com Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Buy

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 241.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.