StockNews.com Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Buy

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 241.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.