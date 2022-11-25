Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

