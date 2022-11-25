Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,671 shares of company stock worth $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

