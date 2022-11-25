Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Axonics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXNX opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

