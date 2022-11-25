Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,400 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 338,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 207,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.