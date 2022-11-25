Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $446,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $635,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $428,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 78.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

