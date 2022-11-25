Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

