Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock worth $1,139,740 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

