Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRK stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

