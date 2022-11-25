Swiss National Bank Buys 21,600 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $22.00 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

