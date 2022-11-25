Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 86,200 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 86,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $101.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

