Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.