Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

