Swiss National Bank Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $177,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $294,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Sotera Health stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

