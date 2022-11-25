Swiss National Bank Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.