Swiss National Bank Has $4.72 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean Stock Up 4.7 %

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCN stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.