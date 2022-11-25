Swiss National Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

About Focus Financial Partners

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

