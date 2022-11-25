Swiss National Bank Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $57.24 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

