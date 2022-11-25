Swiss National Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 140.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $147.09 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

