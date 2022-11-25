Swiss National Bank Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,939.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

