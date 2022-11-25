Swiss National Bank Has $5.20 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.8% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.