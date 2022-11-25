Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,500 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $925,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.