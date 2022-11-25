Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

