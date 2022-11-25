Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 149,041 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 219,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $18.76 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

