Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,872 shares of company stock valued at $725,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

