Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

PFSI opened at $57.39 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

