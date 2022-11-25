Swiss National Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.