Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

