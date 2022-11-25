Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Gentherm by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

