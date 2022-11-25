Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.