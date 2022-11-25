Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE TSM opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $425.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

