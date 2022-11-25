Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $20,913,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKT stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

