Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $106,198,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

