The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

BLCO stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,290,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

