The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $63.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.2 %

LivaNova stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,751,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 436,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.