The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $63.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
LivaNova Trading Up 0.2 %
LivaNova stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,751,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 436,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
