The Goldman Sachs Group Raises InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target to $8.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other InnovAge news, Director Thomas Scully acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in InnovAge by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

