The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

