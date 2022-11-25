The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,554,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $65,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

