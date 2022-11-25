The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,239,259.50 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

