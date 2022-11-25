The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $110.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.