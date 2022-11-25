TheStreet Lowers Guess’ (NYSE:GES) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Up 1.2 %

GES stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.