TheStreet Upgrades Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

