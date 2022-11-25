TheStreet Upgrades Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JANX opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
