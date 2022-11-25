Timothy J. Aydt Sells 7,477 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.
MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
