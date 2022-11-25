Timothy J. Aydt Sells 7,477 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.