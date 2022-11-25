Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $601,660.65 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $601,660.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.63 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

About Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

