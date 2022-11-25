Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $13.74. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 19,879 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 187,782 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

