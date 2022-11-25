TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given a $31.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) received a $31.50 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 0.5 %

TPG opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 442.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts expect that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TPG in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.