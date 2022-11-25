Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,470 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Transocean were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 0.5 %

Transocean stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.