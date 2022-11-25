Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Tucows Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Tucows by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tucows by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

